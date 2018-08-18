Nadi Carey is an achiever. In her high school basketball days at Canyon del Oro and Flowing Wells, she helped both teams win state championships. Then she was a key part of Pima College coach Todd Holthaus’ No. 2 finish in the NJCAA finals. Since then, Carey has joined the Golder Ranch Fire Department, and last week was hired to be a Division I basketball referee. She is scheduled to work mainly Big Sky Conference women’s games in her first season. Carey worked closely with ex-Arizona basketball/softball player Felicity Willis, who has been a Division I basketball official for five years.