Re: the May 3 article "First 100 days."

I read the article by Juan Ciscomani’s about his first 100 days in office. Clearly, he is kicking off his 2024 re-election campaign. Most of the piece reiterated his humble beginnings, how hard his family worked and the American Dream. The only thing he left out was the repeated introduction of wife Laura, her accomplishments, and that they have six children.

Last March, I was invited by his office to participate in a telephone town hall (as a Democrat, I’m not certain why I was chosen, but I accepted). During the call, he conducted a poll asking participants to rank their top priorities for Congress. The problem with the poll was that he listed only four options: The Border, Water/Energy, Health and the Economy. While these are important, he left out significant priorities of our district including Voting Rights, a Women’s Right to Choose, Climate Protection, Gun Safety and Immigration Reform.

In his opinion piece, he touted an accomplishment of bringing two congressional delegations to the border in Cochise County. Not sure what the effort produced other than show-boating. But, I guess, he was able to check off Item One from his incomplete priority list. On Item Two, he touted the establishment of the Colorado River Caucus which only duplicates efforts of Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema. What results can he can bring that they can’t? Item Three announces his appointment to the House Appropriations Committee. So far, he’s only supported the “ransom note” issued by his extremist right wing colleagues that will throw our economy off the cliff by defaulting on our debt. On Item Four, health care, he states he supports strengthening Medicare, Social Security and benefits for veterans. He doesn’t list any results, other than just talking about it. Who doesn’t support these hard-earned benefits other than most Republicans?

Ciscomani states that his mission is “clear,” to serve our entire community. Well clearly, in his first 100 days, he has not fulfilled this. And clearly, the newly drawn Congressional District 6 was gerrymandered to dilute the original Congressional District 2 community values that support human rights, including a women’s right to choose, voting rights (note Cochise County has a clear conflict with this value as their Board of Supervisor’s initially failed to certify 2022 election results), economic development and climate protection (note he voted with a couple dozen house Republicans to repeal climate provisions that would drive significant investment of EV battery recycling in Eloy), gun safety (he blames all mass shootings on mental health, not the unchecked availability of guns including military style assault rifles), and immigration reform (no definitive steps have been taken toward fixing the broken system. Rather, he held pep rallies at the border that only highlighted what the broken system produced).

Additionally, I am afraid his representational efforts do not reflect protection of our beloved University of Arizona, the Santa Catalina Mountains, Sabino Canyon and Saguaro National Park, our world renowned Optical Astronomy and Physics, and protection of the Tucson Basin/Avra Valley aquifers.

Ciscomani tells us, ad nauseam, that he began his work life at Wendy’s. Well, I started at KFC. Big deal. We all started somewhere. He repeatedly lauds the efforts of his hard-working immigrant family to provide a better life for he and his siblings. Respectfully, his family is not unique. Many of us were blessed with this foundation. It’s been up to us to take this gift, move it forward and apply all the skills we’ve acquired in life to protect our great democracy. For his part, Ciscomani must do much more to fully represent citizens in Congressional District 6.