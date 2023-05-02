What is the American Way? There may be no universal answer. Perhaps it should be to treat others with compassion, decency, respect and honesty. Others may think it is about flag-waving patriotism, pride and exceptionalism. There is no unified, united America for now.

Confirmation bias determines what we want to see, hear and read. It is human nature to seek out that which confirms our beliefs. Knowing this, certain networks and media profit handsomely by providing desired information to their target audience, depending upon viewership for advertising revenue.

Those leaning left politically may tune into MSNBC and CNN to have their positions supported, and to hear criticism of the Far Right. They appeal to a more a more progressive viewpoint. There is some straight news, but they mostly support liberal viewpoints.

Fox News is the polar opposite. It is the most watched cable network, appealing to powerful emotions like fear and anger. Fox does deliver some straight news, but provides extreme opinion views in their evening programming. Starting with the 2020 Election, Fox backed the idea of a stolen, fraudulent election, supporting Donald Trump’s accusations of dead people voting, illegal signatures and voting machines switching votes to Joe Biden. It was designed to keep their audience tuned in for millions of dollars. There is a reason that the top opinion hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson are paid huge salaries.

Dominion Voting Machines sued Fox for $1.6 billion for libel. It was discovered in various ways that Tucker Carlson and others did not really believe all the claims they made, and were critical of Trump behind the scenes. It must have been chaotic.

Before the Dominion case went to trial, Fox decided to settle for $787.5 million. This may have been to keep the testimony out of a courtroom. On April 24, a few days after the announced settlement, Tucker Carlson was removed from Fox with no explanation. His claims may have been the most extreme. We can only wonder what will happen to others at Fox, and whether it will change their programming methods.

Those seeking more straight, centrist programming will tune into PBS. They do not depend upon addicted, fiercely loyal viewers and advertising. They are mostly supported by individual and foundation contributions, with minimal advertising.

Gone are the days of Walter Cronkite, Edward R Murrow and Lowell Thomas when news had no particular slant, and the United States was more united. For the past few decades, the media has helped divide us into tribalistic camps, all for profit. It has been a brutal game with no real winners.

Perhaps with more potential lawsuits on the horizon, networks will present us what we have needed all along; the truth.