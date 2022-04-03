Local Opinion: I see my parents when I watch Ukrainians fleeing

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It is a sad fact of human history that thousands, if not millions, have to suffer and die due to one man’s ambitions. Genghis Khan, Napoleon, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Putin — only the era and locus change.

It has been incredibly painful to watch one’s ancestral land — a country with which one has strong emotional and cultural ties — being basically demolished.

Viewing the refugees fleeing brings up images of my parents, fleeing with two small children as the Germans were retreating from Ukraine and the Russians advancing toward the end of WWII.

I was 4 years old when the war was ending. I don’t remember much, but some things are indelibly fixed in my memory. I remember sitting in dark cellars and being very, very quiet during bombing raids. I remember emerging after one such raid and exclaiming, “But where are their trunks?” when I saw the bodies. The Ukrainian word for dead bodies “trupy” sounds similar to “truba,” elephant trunk. In my child’s imagination, people grew elephant trunks when they are killed!

I remember my mother — ever intrepid — climbing a tree to pick some apples when planes started strafing our convoy and thinking, “If a bullet hits Mama, she’ll fall from the tree like an apple.” These are the kinds of memories that thousands of Ukrainian children will now carry with them throughout life.

So why were my parents fleeing? For the same reasons that Ukrainians are fleeing now: to escape the horrors of war and to escape the horrors of living under a Russian regime.

When the Russians rolled into Western Ukraine in 1939 (after the Hitler-Stalin pact), they had proscription lists of thousands of Ukrainian intellectuals, academics, civil society leaders, and clergy who were arrested or simply ‘disappeared.’

It was even worse in 1944-45. My mother’s sister was arrested as an ‘enemy of the people’ simply for being a teacher at a Ukrainian gymnasium (lycée). She was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor at a work camp in Khazakhstan. My mother’s first cousin, a priest, was shot outright, as were many Ukrainian priests; my father’s sister ‘disappeared’ during the sweeps of the Ukrainian intelligentsia.

My parents fled because they too would have been killed or sent to the gulags. Many Ukrainians living in Ukraine today also have such family histories. Putin’s spurious ‘denazification’ claim is code words for the same deracination tactics. Putin is ex-KGB; he is well versed in these tactics. For Putin, as for Stalin, any Ukrainian who has any sense of national identity is de facto a ‘fascist.’ I think this is one of the factors — the “Never Again” — that is driving the fierce resistance to the Russian invasion.

Russia — be it tsarist, communist, post-USSR — has always tried to co-opt Ukraine and eliminate Ukrainian identity through annexation, Russification, starvation (the deliberate 1930s famine in which 4 million Ukrainians died) and other methods of imperialist subjugation.

As various political scientists have pointed out, without Ukraine, Russia is not a great power. It needs Ukraine’s access to the sea; it needs Ukraine’s extremely rich mineral resources; it needs Ukraine’s agricultural production, and it needs Ukraine’s 40 million people. It will do anything to hold on. Putin is obviously bent on bombing it into submission. And just because Ukraine has at various points in history been part of a Russian empire does not mitigate its right to sovereignty and independence. India was once part of the British Empire. Britain is not attacking India to fold it back in, nor is Spain invading Mexico.

I have no crystal ball regarding how this conflict will end. But I can confidently say that, like the Jews over many centuries of persecution, Ukrainians have always endured and persisted in maintaining their national identity, much to Moscow’s frustration.

Even if Russia is ultimately successful, this brutal invasion will only serve to solidify Ukrainian patriotism and Ukraine’s desire to map its own destiny. The West should do everything possible to help make this happen.

Alexandra Rycar was born in Ternopil, Ukraine, during World War II. She is a retired teacher and a Tucson resident since 2004.

