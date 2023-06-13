The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Re: the May 23 article "To be pro-choice is often to be pro-life."

I often read with interest the opinions of those with whom I disagree to be better informed and, occasionally, to learn to see a new facet and thereby grow. When I debate, I try to “steelman” my opponent’s argument because if you assume their strongest points, it makes your own thought process stronger. That being said, the recent opinion piece entitled “To be pro-choice is often to be pro-life” is so riddled with logical fallacies as to make it almost completely unreadable.

The author starts with two slippery slope fallacies, namely “if A, then A leads inexorably to horrific/beatific Z.” These “real world” scenarios take the strawman set-up of a pregnancy resulting from rape. In the first “real world” scenario, the woman’s forced keeping of the baby inescapably means no further education, resentment between mother and child, and unalterably to misery, addiction, and depravity. In the second, there are no downsides from the abortion and choosing to do so directly leads all involved “for generations to come” to view their lives as full of meaning and purpose. Surely there may be a shade of gray between these two extremes. This setting up of a false dilemma led the author to obdurately ponder that “millions of people exist today only because their mother miscarried or chose to end a pregnancy.”

Thus, we come next to the correlation/causation fallacy. Since the author’s mother had two miscarriages before he was born, ipso facto he would not exist had the miscarriages not have happened. Not only a fallacy, but totally unprovable…and unscientific. An awkward assertion of blind faith for a freethinker. He recombines this fallacy with an appeal to ignorance in his closing assertion that we all are “most certainly alive today because past pregnancies were aborted.”

The three observational paragraphs concerning the odds of any one of us existing are fine as they go…but have zero to do with the pro-choice / pro-life topic. They are either simply non-sequiturs or are red herrings. Then the author reaches his conclusion, namely that abortion is “morally justified by the lives rich in meaning and purpose that ensue from that action.” He claims that his “argument” is both philosophical and scientific, based on logic and common sense. It is none of these. Logically, it is incoherent and philosophically it is obscene. If the ends justify the means, which is literally what the author is averring, then what philosophically would prevent infanticide, forced sterilization, and so on?

There are moral, logical, and political arguments that can be made in good faith on all sides of the abortion issue. Unfortunately, the opinion piece in the May 23 issue of the Arizona Daily Star was not one.