Local Opinion: No reason for fear

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Last week the Star printed a guest opinion from the current county attorney. In it, she attempted to explain some of the reasons for the spike in the number of homicides this year in the city. While I agree the reasons are varied, it was something else in her opinion that caused me to respond.
Five times in her column the county attorney wrote that people are “appropriately afraid,” “worrying” and “concerned”. She wrote that it’s “OK to worry” and “OK to be afraid.” Those statements are, in my opinion, unwarranted and more likely to create fear where none exists. Our elected officials should be more careful about stoking the fear of violence in a relatively safe community.
Even with the record homicide rate this year, the numbers are still less than 90 in a population of hundreds of thousands. Most murders are driven by gang activity and drug dealing. Certainly there are other murders of people not involved in those activities, but if you aren’t dealing drugs or in a gang, your chance of being a homicide victim is remote.
Clearly it is not such a risk that our elected prosecutor should be telling folks to be worried and afraid. That kind of language can suggest that people should rush out and buy guns for their homes that may endanger their families. A calmer approach from the county attorney seems warranted. In an age where civility seems missing in so many communities, we need to focus on how we treat each other. That starts with our elected national, state and local officials treating everyone with respect and dignity and in a reasonable tone. Not stoking fear.
Finally, the county attorney set forth in her column what she was doing to combat this spike in homicides, touting the recent hiring back of three or four people that had left the office after her election. While certainly a step in the right direction, it does not make up for the loss of over two dozen experienced lawyers who were forced out of the office in the last year, many of whom left because they felt they were seen as insufficiently loyal to the new administration.
The experience lost is costly. Many of those who left were the ones who had helped protect this community for years and who mentored the new lawyers coming up through the ranks. Those mentors have been lost to the new generation of prosecutors. While I applaud the county attorney’s efforts in obtaining raises for the those who remain, making peace with those that felt leaving was their only option just might bring decades of experience back to the prosecutor’s office and truly make our community safer.
Unklesbay is retired. He was a prosecutor for 40 years.