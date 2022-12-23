Local Opinion: Numbers in sports used to be statistics, now they're dollars

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In 1968, a bunch of guys from Tucson launched the Phoenix Suns, a team in the National Basketball Association. Price: $4 million. A few years later, General Manager Jerry Colangelo bought the Suns for $40 million. In 2004, Tucson native Robert Sarver got them from Jerry for just over $400 million. Today I heard that a mortgage banker is buying them from Sarver for $4 billion. Four billion! Proving what? Maybe that Tucsonans are really, really smart.

When I lived in Phoenix I had Suns season tickets. Great seats, center court second row. In the 70’s they cost about $6 a seat. When I retired to Tucson in the early 2000’s they were up to $400 and I bailed, wondering who could afford to go to a game anymore. Not a middle-class family with two kids … not even in the nosebleed sections.

I grew up in Chicago at a time when sports were mostly about baseball. I was a White Sox fan then and think of their great teams of the 1950’s. I remember the numbers.

Minnie Minoso wore number nine on the back of his pin-striped home jersey. Pitcher Billy Pierce won 20 games in 1957. The greatest stat of all-time was Babe Ruth’s 60 homers in a year.

What about financial stuff? Nobody ever considered that. The only thing we knew was you could get into Comiskey Park or Wrigley Field for half a buck. Players’ salaries? Who even knew they got paid. As kids we probably thought they played for nothing, they just were out there having fun. What a life. Now I can look back on the internet to discover that Yankee great Mickey Mantle’s salary in 1955 was $25,000, a year he was an All-Star and hit 37 home runs. I suppose that meant the “fat-cat” owners made plenty. But that was of no importance. What mattered was whether or not your team won.

Now the headlines scream: Aaron Judge, Yankees finalize $360 million, nine-year contract. Wow. Pitching veteran 39-year-old Justin Verlander signs a two-year deal for $87 million.

Yes, he is good. Based on his appearances last year, I figure every time he strides to the mound he will earn nearly a quarter of a million dollars. But, that good? Of course I am talking about professional sports here. The word “professional” means you get paid to play. It is American capitalism at its best. Everybody makes money.

Fortunately, in Tucson, we can concentrate on good old, clean-living, fun-loving, what-made-America-great sports…amateur athletics, where dollars don’t count. Where players and coaches play to win and for the love of the game. For the glory of our hometown, Tucson. Go Wildcats!

Really? Where Wildcats hoops coach Tommy Lloyd just got a new contract for $3.6 million from the school. Football coach Jedd Fisch by the last year of his contract will be up to $3.6 million, too.

It is surprising, make that shocking, to learn that an assistant football coach at ASU made more than the UA president last year.

Okay, but the players are pure, right? Rah-rah school and all that. Well…

The new name, image, and likeness rules mean good players at top schools can get plenty for endorsing local businesses. Nick Saban at Alabama said his team’s players took in $3 million in total this year. New rules allow players to switch schools every year, for any reason, including for earning more money. Many do. And this is amateur sports.

Welcome to the new sports landscape where the numbers are dollars, not stats.

Maybe it all started nearly a hundred years ago when a sportswriter told Babe Ruth he was making more than President Calvin Coolidge and Babe replied, “I had a better year.”