The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Most of the world’s energy research units owned by governments and institutions of higher learning have prioritized nonrenewable sources of energy. Nuclear and geothermal energy privileged with the highest slots. Little significance has been accorded in setting up research facilities to fast track inventions derived from renewable sources of energy. These governments have gone ahead to centralize and distribute power based on proven research linked to non-renewable sources of energy. In contrast, they deny attention of the diversity embedded behind renewable energy sources.

Research facilities are paramount economic advancement drivers. This is because they habitat idea generation and incubation based on available resources. They provide a conducive environment to government researchers and students to practically experiment their scientific conceptualized theories. Introduction of motivational awards should be attributed to researchers especially those navigating through the thesis of renewable energy, as it plays a key role in the war against climate change.

A research from the University of Pennsylvania shows that Nuclear energy research facilities accounts for 48% worldwide, secondly followed by geothermal energy at 26%. Solar and wind power renewable sources of energy trolls last at 17% and 9 % respectively. The United States and Denmark leads the world with most renewable energy research facilities. The Danish government has surpassed their efforts by purchasing and distributing wind power produced by local farmers. This applaud initiative has benchmarked them as the best and ahead than the rest.

The University researchers also propose negative effects of climate change could make a backdrop surge of 9% if renewable energy research facilities could be increased by 20% by year 2030. This is in view of the fact that this facilities are zero rated carbon dischargers. This could go a long way in achieving SDG before the proposed 2050 timeline.

With the numerous inventions being made in the area of quantum physics, solar energy is predicted to play a vital role in filling up the gap emanating from exhaustion of nuclear energy. Its ability to produce photovoltaic cells gives it an advantage in making enormous discoveries that may impact greatly the medicine and agriculture industries. These Clearly proves the needed urgency in installing this units globally.

The global green fund disbursed by UNEP (United Nations Environmental Program) and Developed countries through COP 27 summit should provide an allowance to incorporate construction of nonrenewable energy research facilities. If the hypothesized project could be initiated under pilot projects, a successful outcome could motivate an increase of the allocated fund in a continuous order.

Incorporation of renewable energy research facilities, would conceive production factories for solar based products as well as make a country to be self-reliable by evading related importation cost.