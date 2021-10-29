Local Opinion: Overcoming the contradictions of growth

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Inscribed into the sidewalk adjacent to upscale Foothills’ La Encantada mall is an Emily Dickinson poem:
“The mountain sat upon the plain
In his tremendous chair,
His observation omnifold,
His inquest, everywhere.”
Dickinson’s mountain was in western Massachusetts, but the reference by those who put it here is clearly to the Catalinas, the dramatic backdrop to the mall and to all of northern Tucson.
And although probably unintended, the irony is clear. It’s easy to imagine the stern mountain’s consternation at the sprawl of contemporary Tucson lapping at its feet, not least including, of course, the mall itself.
A front-page story last month begins: “ A plan to move and expand Tucson’s first resort into Oro Valley and develop residential, retail and office space is likely to drastically change the serene desert scene along Ina Road.”
Ya think?
The expansion sounds like progress: prosperity for the area, enviable living for those who can afford it. And yet, judging from the tone of that lead sentence, it’s not an entirely happy story. The reporter, whatever her private feelings, knows that a lot of people will not be happy about more growth.
It’s an ambivalence common to many stories of development: the convenience of an Interstate 11 to encircle the city to the west, running right by Saguaro Park West. A row of pricey high-rises to attract people to downtown. But a dubious contribution to the character of downtown. A bike dude-ranch just opposite the entrance of Saguaro Park East.
There are the practical problems of growth, of course, notably Tucson’s well-known water problems, often rehearsed on the front page and opinion section. But it’s not just that. Most people who like this place like it the way it is. You hardly ever hear anyone in the paper’s feisty letters page complain about what a great place this would be if only it were bigger, had more people. (Tucson’s population has grown five-fold since 1960)
Ed Abbey, the cantankerous author of “Desert Solitaire” and advocate of the Southwest became a convert to Tucson in the 1960s but, loving it, was scathing on the subject of the area’s ruination through over-development. That was decades ago, when Tucson’s population was a fraction of what it has become. (He still saw fit to ask his friends to bury him in the nearby desert.)
Friends of ours fled some decades ago with heavy hearts. It hurt too much, they explained, to see the city sprawling up the foothills. The house we bought when we moved here a few years ago is part of the sprawl they grieved.
Most Tucsonans take great pride in being Not Phoenix, that bloated destination up the pike. It’s our brag to be more laid back, closer to the nature surrounding us, more liveable and affordable.
But it would seem that we are trying as hard as we can to become Phoenix. The same logic that produced Phoenix prevails here: we love this place; other people will like it, too. Let’s exploit the hell out of it. There is the prevailing idea that development and growth are good and necessary, a source of pride and validation of our own judgment of what a cool place this is.
This is still a wonderful Western city, with views of mountains in all directions, an interesting downtown, major city thoroughfares ending in trailheads. But there’s too much of the Old Western ideology of wide, open spaces — plenty left where that came from, always more desert to develop.
What we need is a board of wise people (inspired by Emily’s wise old mountain) who could come up with a thoughtful master plan to keep us from being victims of the seemingly inevitable contradiction that a wonderful place needs to get bigger. With the result that what you loved is lost.
Brent Harold is a writer and former English professor.