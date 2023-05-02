The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Proposition 412 has created a lot of discussion in Tucson lately, but there’s one aspect that has been missed which we believe is critical: public safety.

As anyone who has survived a scorching Tucson summer already knows, access to reliable, affordable energy isn’t just a convenience in the desert, it’s a matter of life and death.

That’s why we – the one of the largest associations who represent The Tucson Fire Fighters – are proud to endorse Prop 412. This ballot measure will help keep electricity flowing in Tucson, and that’s essential for Tucson families and the work that we as first responders do every day to keep this community safe.

Reliable energy powers our emergency response systems that ensure you get help quickly when you need it. Experience also tells us the results can be tragic when people go without electricity to cool their home or business – especially for elderly and other vulnerable Tucsonans when temperatures reach triple digits.

Tucson benefits greatly from the reliable power. Much of the country isn’t so lucky. A winter storm this past December knocked out power to over 500,000 homes and businesses along the East Coast and in Texas. Just last month, nearly 200,000 California homes and businesses lost electricity due to weather, and rolling blackouts have become a recurring feature of California’s grid as energy supply has been outstripped by heatwave-driven demand.

Our local power provider, Tucson Electric Power, has invested $1.8 billion since 2018 to upgrade transformers, build transmission lines and make our grid more resilient and able to handle the growing demand for power. As a result, it ranks among the top quarter of all utilities in terms of service reliability.

Those kinds of results don’t happen by accident. Ongoing investment is necessary to ensure our community continues to have the reliable energy it needs.

In particular, a new and significantly larger transmission line is needed for central Tucson. Without this upgrade, it’s just a matter of time before service to these neighborhoods is negatively impacted. We as Tucson Fire Fighters experience this every summer during the monsoon storms, when downed power lines pose a substantial life threat to the community, and our firefighters. We view this as a substantial hazard to public health and safety.

Fortunately, Tucson voters have an opportunity with Prop 412 to make critical improvements in our grid so that it’s cleaner, greener and more resilient. For less than $1/month, we can make certain Tucson families and businesses continue to have the reliable, affordable energy we need.

Please join the Tucson Fire Fighters Association (IAFF Local 479) in voting YES on Prop 412.