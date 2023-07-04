The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The controversy over the use of the names of Confederate leaders and symbols has increased in recent weeks as the U.S military continues to remove the names of slave-owning Confederates from its bases. In order to understand why these leaders and the numerous Confederate monuments situated in public spaces around our country cause so much anger and dissension, we need to turn to history.

To begin with, there is overwhelming evidence that slavery was the main cause of the Civil War. As the Vice President of the Confederate States of America put it, “its foundations (of the C.S.A.) are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition” and the battle over slavery “was the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution.” (Read South Carolina’s Declaration of Secession for further evidence.)

After four unimaginably brutal years, the Civil War ended in April 1865 and was quickly followed by the Reconstruction, a government program meant to bring the Southern states back into the Union and to secure the civil rights of the former slaves. With its hasty termination in 1877, the Jim Crow Era began. This period was an era of murder and mayhem against African Americans. The Equal Justice Initiative has documented over 4,400 cases of lynching of Blacks. Mob attacks, whippings, and cross-burnings escalated significantly. Also, many Southern states enacted the Jim Crow Laws, which took away from the Blacks almost all of the rights and freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution. In addition, the Plessy v. Ferguson Decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1896 allowed segregation to be the law of the land

By 1900 many whites in the South were feeling much better about things. The African Americans had lost so much that it almost looked like they were enslaved again. At the same time the myth of “The Lost Cause” was taking hold. Its ideology included the beliefs that the Antebellum South was an idyllic period of time (for whites) that was lost over a righteous conflict to defend states’ rights, and slavery was a benevolent Christian institution that brought true religion to an inferior people. It is this time period, from 1900 t0 1920, when we see the tremendous rise in statues and monuments to the Confederacy often placed in town centers and in front of government buildings to intimidate African Americans and let them know who was in charge. It was as if the South had actually won the war. The white race reigned supreme, and the African Americans were subjugated to near-slave status.

Normally, when groups of people secede from their own country and unsuccessfully take up arms against it in order to preserve an immoral cause such as slavery or genocide, the losers are not permitted to erect monuments or wave battle flags to honor their leaders and other participants. For very obvious reasons. there are no statues or buildings honoring such people in post-World War Two Germany, nor do they allow Nazi flags to be flown. Germany devotes museum space for pictures, posters, weapons, flags, and artifacts of the war so that they can be studied and understood. The South fought an immoral war to defend slavery and lost. The names of their leaders do not belong on our military installations. The statues they built were not erected to honor the heroism of their people but to reassert their perceived superiority and dominance over African Americans. Southern loyalists also created a false narrative about the past. The statues belong only in historical buildings, not desecrated or destroyed, so that we can learn not only about the people and the times they lived in, but also when and for what real reason they were built.