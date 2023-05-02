The indefensibly stupid, malignant persistence of the incompetent oh-so-far right-wing clowns in the House of Representatives Republican party are holding every American's future and financial stability, hostage. Following a historically ugly fifteen ballots to become Speaker, "Landslide" McCarthy finds himself powerless to manage the radical Freedom Caucus---jokers who today rule the House three-ring circus. McCarthy must capitulate to his fringe right or lose the Speakership.

This summer, America will not be able to keep paying its bills. Failing to raise the debt limit will have catastrophic consequences on the functioning of the federal government, making the Great Recession look anemic. Financial markets worldwide will crash as global investors lose confidence investing in America. Loss of faith in federal credit would send shockwaves around the globe. Moody's estimates that the U.S. would lose 7 million jobs, erase $10 trillion in household wealth, and double unemployment to 8%.

"Team Outrage," the reckless, self-infatuated Republican extremists cannot agree on a bill to honor our debt. They futilely cobbled together a dead-on-arrival, vague sketch claptrap of a deal, demanding wild policy concessions that would never be enacted through the normal legislative process.

This is why political incompetence is so dangerous. The House Republicans offer no party core demands. They push an agenda that serves the party's voices cheering for conflict and upheaval while alienating swing voters with their toxic mix of over-the-top demands.

The GOP does not know what voters want. Worse, they don't seem to care. They stage a coup when an election is lost and label it "The Big Steal!" This is not how to win over swing voters, real people with real issues watching and flinching at this national political spectacle. The cancel culture group of radicals wags the Republican conference dog. It's an epic mess for the tribe in power in the House.

"The Party of Forced Birth" has launched a coast-to-coast civil war over abortion. Evidence today is overwhelming that anti-abortion views of the GOP are wildly unpopular. Americans see this issue as a red-hot flashing trigger. Elections that Republicans otherwise would have won are failing state after state because of their anti-abortion policy. Yet, they are unwilling to admit that abortion is a huge political loser while passing more draconian abortion laws against their voters' wishes. Independent voters are exhausted by Republican culture wars. The national electorate has awoken to the slaying of innocent children and demands formidable gun legislation. Conversely, state Republicans continue to pass weaker gun laws.

Americans now grasp what massively destructive lies Fox News spews have done to American stability. The extreme pariah Tucker Carlson lost his air pollution job at Fox. Better to cut the extremists loose than to try to keep them from moving to other far-right platforms. Nonetheless, Fox has taught that many Americans still want to be lied to.

The House Republicans have botched committee hearings the first 100 days with erratic witnesses and held revenge, political spite hearings with no lawmaking result. Intra-leadership disputes rout McCarthy's legislative agenda. The Speakers tenure has delivered a labyrinth of incompetence. His greatest failure, holding the nation's finances hostage, is of the utmost prominence because it concerns the entire U.S. economy and virtually every American.

Republicans today are as blundering as their bombastic orange god---a man who has coasted his whole life by pretending to be everything he is not, such as an intelligent, successful businessman or savvy power broker with a bizarrely deprived vocabulary. Independents, moderates, and Democrats hope that the GOP renominate the undisciplined, indicted, and twice impeached Trump as their candidate for president in 2024. They are begging for him to be the nominee, oh pretty please, with a cherry on top.