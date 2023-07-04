The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Being a retired professional with time to ponder interesting questions, I asked myself how we have become a nation that is being driven by seemingly inconsistent conservative thinking. Conservatives generally say that they believe in personal responsibility, individual freedom, limited government, free markets, and traditional American values. On the surface, those are worthy ideals. How then have we arrived at the wildly distorted views espoused by the current Republican party?

Researching this question, I came across an essay written by Naomi Orestes and Erik M. Conway excerpted from their forthcoming book which provides some very intriguing insight. [“The Big Myth: How American Business Taught Us to Loathe the Government and Love the Free Market”, New York: Bloomsbury Publishing, 2023]. You can search for the essay using the title "From Anti-Government to Anti-Science: Why Conservatives Have Turned Against Science."

The authors trace how “Big Business” in the early twentieth century began a systematic campaign to convince the American public that government was the problem and that regulations were bad for the American people. According to Ronald Reagan, the phrase “I’m from the government and I’m here to help” were the nine scariest words in the English language. Reagan became a successful politician by being backed by General Electric and Donald Trump got elected because big business knew that they had an ideal puppet in a narcissistic, self-obsessed, easily manipulated pawn (as a recent Roger Stone statement reported in The Daily Beast [6/2/23] implied).

The Republican Party has yet to realize that they have been the pawns of those who in a previous era, were called the “robber barons.” In the last couple of decades Republicans have drunk the Kool-Aid and now mouth the words they have been taught. How does telling a woman she has no control over her own body equate to individual freedom? Gun fanatics have swallowed the dogma of the gun manufacturers and the NRA that regulations of any kind on firearms are a threat to their individual freedom.

Orestes and Conway state that the “alignment of conservative Protestant religious identity with free-market political ideology is [a result of big business working to create the alignment.]” The religiosity espoused by many Republicans is the result of a very effective advertising campaign.

The Arizona Republican Party is the result of a long and continued effort by big monied donors to shape their thinking and I can foresee an Orwellian future emerging. You will read our books, go to our schools, observe our religious beliefs and we, the Republican chosen-ones, will prosper because women will be forced to have more children whom we will indoctrinate and then put to work at 14 years of age to build our great society.