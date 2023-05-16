The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The “right to privacy” justification aside, I offer a moral argument for being pro-choice.

Consider these two real world scenarios and the questions, observations, and conclusions that follow:

Scenario 1: A young girl is raped and becomes pregnant. Against her will, the government forces her to carry the fetus to term. She gives birth to an unwanted child. Yes, there are other options, but she chooses to keep the baby. Raising this child prevents her from getting the education and career she hopes for. She hates the jobs she is forced to take to make ends meet. She and the child are depressed, angry, and struggle through life feeling resentment toward one another. The child fails in school, leaves home, becomes a drug addict, commits crimes, and is imprisoned for years. The mother never marries or has more children. They both view their lives as devoid of meaning and purpose.

Scenario 2: The young girl chooses abortion. She gets the education she hopes for and enjoys a happy, fulfilling career. She marries and has children who are brought up wanted, loved, and well cared for. Her offspring become happy, successful adults who marry and procreate for generations to come. They become contributing members of society. They all view their lives as full of meaning and purpose.

Questions to ponder:

Don’t millions of people exist today only because their mothers miscarried or chose to end the pregnancy?

Do you owe your life to a comparable scenario? I do. My mother had two miscarriages prior to my conception. While her third pregnancy was me, I’ve wondered how I should feel about the earlier two lives that ended so quickly. If my mother’s first two pregnancies went to term, I and my children and grandchildren would not exist.

Consider these observations:

#1: The odds against any of us existing are so astronomically high that the fact that we actually do exist should be considered astonishing! Think of it: Each of us is an active unbroken chain of DNA dating back to the beginning of life on this planet. If just one reproduction event went differently—if one link in our personal 3.5-billion-year-old DNA chain broke, significantly mutated or if a different sperm fertilized an ancestor’s egg—we wouldn’t exist as we are today. Yes, each of us has remarkably won the lottery to be alive!

#2: Think of past serious relationships that could have produced children but didn't. Consider all the potential human beings who were denied existence by those choices. Reality check: Had we not procreated with whom we did, our progeny would not exist. Now extrapolate that fact to all of humanity over many millennia and contemplate the trillions of potential lives that never materialized.

#3: Existence is a mystery. To many, it is explained by a deity; to many others (as explained in observations #1 and #2 above), it is a random, arbitrary and totally baffling occurrence.

Conclusion: I feel abortion, in certain scenarios, is morally justified by the lives rich in meaning and purpose that ensue from that action.

My argument for being pro-choice is both philosophical and scientific. It is based on logic and common sense. It does not ignore or make light of the fact that abortion is a very difficult decision that ends a human life in its development. It does not disregard the other issue of when, in the continuum of pregnancy, abortion is or isn’t morally acceptable.

You and I are most certainly alive today because past pregnancies were aborted— either naturally or by choice. If we and our children and grandchildren are living happy, productive and fulfilled lives, shouldn't we view those past abortions with greater introspection and discernment?

Yes, to be pro-choice is often to be pro-life.