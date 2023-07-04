The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The late Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Jeff MacNelly once said: “When I first started out in journalism, I was going to be a one-man truth squad. But as time went on, my hair turned gray … and so did the truth.”

MacNelly’s quotation comes to mind in daily reading of the Arizona Daily Star’s letters to the editor, in which the writers back their opinions with black-or-white “truth.” The reality is that the truth is often 50 shades of gray.

Many of us arrive at black-or-white truth by distorting facts, overlooking nuances or cherry-picking quotations and other information. This is evident in a wide range of letters, regardless of the writers’ political bent.

For example:

• The writer of a recent letter said, “When Trump was president … we were energy independent,” implying that we are not under President Biden. The gray truth: We have imported oil every year since the 1940s, including all four years that Trump was president. In 2022, with Biden in office, we exported 9.58 million barrels of petroleum each day and imported 8.32 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration reported.

• The author of another recent letter said, “ … the Democratic Party champions equity while the Republican Party champions opportunity.” From the preamble of the Democratic Party’s latest platform: “We must … throw open the doors of opportunity for all Americans … ” No mention of equity. This writer’s black or white has turned gray.

• On the topic of equity, another letter writer defined it thus: “All people have the same legal rights.” That is the definition of equality. Equity, as defined in a range of academic and other writings, is recognition that different circumstances may require different treatment of individuals so everyone achieves equality. Pretty gray, yes?

• “Even liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Roe v. Wade was a bad decision,” one person wrote, implying that Ginsburg was anti-abortion. Yes, she criticized Roe v. Wade, saying it was too much too soon and that it protected doctors, not women’s rights. The gray truth is that at her 1993 Senate confirmation hearing, she said abortion “is something central to a woman’s life, her dignity … It’s a decision that she must make for herself.”

• Another writer said “supposed ‘independent’ news correspondent attendees” at the White House correspondents’ dinner in April cheered when Biden said he was seeking re-election. A YouTube video reveals the gray truth: The cheers came from non-journalists; journalists did not cheer that remark from Biden.

On these and other topics, people ostensibly base their opinions on black-or-white “truth.” It turns out that, like the late cartoonist Jeff MacNelly’s hair, the truth is mostly gray.