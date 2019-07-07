The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Since time immemorial we have, as a species, moved to different places, looking for sustenance and safety.
In fact, from a biological point of view, you and I would not be alive today if our ancestors had not been successful in protecting themselves and their progeny. There are markers of these travels, the arduous efforts involved in their survival, imagery left on caves, artifacts, rituals developed through time in different parts of the world trying to communicate with powers unknown in order to create successful hunting possibilities. These beings created cultures, groups, communities, families.
In our family, we could read any book from the library. Any book. We could ask our parents any question about what we read. My educated parents did not always agree about things. Intellectuals are certainly interesting to me. The happiest times for me were when these two people were arguing. My father believed in physics and mathematics as the highest good. My mother believed in literature and philosophy as the highest good.
But when it came to our education, they were very clearly united. They both had an interest in inculcating in us an understanding of the commonality of people. They had a persistent desire for us to learn the importance of compassion and respect toward human beings. And nothing made them happier than when we learned things beyond the curriculum of our school.
At the time, history was one of my passions, and I had read about the internment of Japanese-Americans during the 40s. Naturally, I was horrified and asked my father, a quiet, intelligent, gentle man, what he had done to help these people when America mistreated them? He answered with a pained, embarrassed tone that he had done nothing on their behalf.
As an explanation for his silence in the face of this injustice, he said, “What can a single voice say in order to be heard and listened to by those blinded with self-serving righteous power?”
His answer haunts me even now; however, even if it is true, and in our political times very probably it is, I must say something. Even if indeed a single voice from an individual will mean nothing to those in power, I must speak about the injustice now being imposed upon immigrant families.
These are not criminals; these are human beings seeking asylum. A sign of being a noble person is that you refuse to believe that the “other” is an enemy just because they look different from you, speak a different language, like different foods or music.
The other is me, in different garb from different countries with different tastes. The other is me because we all are from the same human family. At one time we all knew the same struggles. In fact, we still do.
Like them, I suffer and I know joy and beauty. Like them, I hope I can be strong and courageous facing my life when trying to survive my difficulties. I must say this now for three reasons. One, this is the truth. Two, I would hope someone would speak on my behalf if I were the one in need. And three, I must speak because I have great-grand nieces who, in the future, may come to me and ask me what I did to help these people.
I can not just be silent. What I will answer is that, all I had was a single voice, because one must speak truth to power in the face of injustice. Even when it may not make any difference, because I speak on behalf of our many magnificent ancestors.