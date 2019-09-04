The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
China’s leaders are looking to November 2020, when they calculate the tariff war will end. The closer we get to the presidential election; the farther China backs away from the negotiating table. They are betting on an American regime change.
Meanwhile, exporting countries around the globe are relishing increased sales to China. The Republic of China lowered tariffs on goods from other countries producing worldwide record sales. Canada has logged more than a 60% increase in agriculture products sold to the second-largest economy in the world. At the same time, American farmers have lost over 70% in sales to China. Moreover, Trump doesn’t seem finished with increasing tariff levels. What he will do after Christmas is anybody’s guess, with only 10 months before we vote. With the helter-skelter planning policy of this president, one never knows.
China’s economy is suffering too. Their growth rate is the slowest in 17 years. Chinese consumers are feeling the squeeze. However, consumers in China do not vote and are little consequence to the countries leadership class who rule the giant land with an iron fist, and a boot on the throat of the ordinary citizen. In the minds of the Communist rulers, the common people are simply pawns in the global chess game.
In Trump’s recent words, “We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies home.” At that very moment he tweeted, Costco was opening their first store in China, and was forced to close the doors because of a three-hour line of customers cued up in the parking lot. The warehouse was already full. The next day, the company asked customers not to come so they could safely handle the onslaught of humanity looking to buy freely.
China is the mother of all markets. With a population of 1.43 billion, the country commands industries attention like no other. If you have traveled and done business in China, you know their approach all too well. Negotiate (in bad faith) to reach a benchmark. Then negotiate for the final deal on their turf. The written word is not the final authority of meaning. In China, words and contracts are merely the beginnings of understanding, not sacrosanct agreements. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been unceremoniously dragging its feet on the passage of fair-trade regulations. Governmental bureaucracy is a cultural blood sport in the country.
China accounts for nearly half a trillion dollars in losses of intellectual property from U.S. firms. The Chinese tend to treat technological theft as a civil, rather than criminal, crime. Protecting intellectual property under current law is a massive challenge, as Chinese pirates take advantage of every opportunity to counterfeit anything made by man. Businesses there run computer systems with the most software forgery operations in the world.
China is now too large, and the economy too strong for a single country to beat them in a trade war. Exports to the United States make up only 18% of China’s massive global sales.
The recent G7 meeting in France demonstrated that we have no support from powerful nations for Trump’s trade war with China. We are on our own without question, separated from our allies.
Trump’s protectionist policies are driving American business board rooms senseless. They cannot plan on anything coming or going. Then there is the financial impairment facing consumers. We are drastically off course, with the Tinkertoy president leading from the rear. Judgment day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, is just below the horizon.