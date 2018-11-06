Addie, a 4-year-old pit bull mix, has a rare joint condition that affects her ability to walk. With the help of her leg braces, she's able to walk like a normal dog. Addie is currently available for adoption and is looking for her forever home.

When 4-year-old pit bull mix Addie was rescued a year ago, she couldn't walk. 

Addie has immune-mediated polyarthritis, which resulted in the erosion of the joints in her front legs. She was in so much pain that all she could do was crawl.

Save-A-Bull Rescue, based in Tucson, took in Addie as a stray. And despite the pain she was in, Addie has always been a ray of light, Emily D'Amore, director of the rescue says.

"Due to the severity of her condition, she was deemed a non-surgical candidate," D'Amore says. "Getting her braces was her only shot at living a happy and mobile life."

So, with the help of Rescue Bank, a program with GreaterGood.org, Addie was able to get custom leg braces — and she's now able to walk and run, almost pain-free.

"It's incredible to see her move around, especially seeing where she started," D'Amore says.

