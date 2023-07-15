Lolli 2 F, 2 months This little lady is a perfect mix of sweet, playful, independent, and curious. She came... View on PetFinder
Lolli 2
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer in Tucson means it's time to seek shelter in the dark spaces, the air-conditioned corners of town. Nothing is cooler, literally and fig…
For Star subscribers: Amid housing shortage, a Tucson motel will be used as an emergency shelter until construction begins to convert rooms in…
For Star subscribers: Pest control experts are seeing an alarming increase in roof rats across midtown, a problem they say will likely emanate…
The most recognizable man in the 50-year history of McKale Center is Lute Olson. Joe Cavaleri, the Ooh Aah Man, who died Saturday, was likely No. 2.
Tucson, Arizona has waited long enough for our favorite time of year. Monsoon season 2023 is upon us! We've rounded up a list of restaurants w…