Longtime Eegee's baker hangs up her apron

Eegee’s bakery assistant Elsa Carpio, 66, enjoyed cake and pepperoni pizza — her favorite kind — at her retirement party at the company’s corporate office on Thursday. She had been with the company for more than 20 years.
“She’s baked a lot of bread and a lot of people have eaten her sandwiches,” said Eegee’s CEO Ron Petty. “You have a reputation of having the best personality in the bakery,” he told her.
“People like Elsa are who make a company run,” Petty said, adding that Eegee’s became involved with Special Olympics — donating food to events — specifically because of Carpio, who has Down syndrome.
Carpio previously worked at Jim Click for 20 years before retiring. But as she started to miss working, she applied to Eegee’s in 1999. She said her favorite part of the job was the nice people and she’ll miss all the friends she made along the way.
“I’ll miss her as a person at the bakery — and the atmosphere and good vibes she brings with her,” said bakery department assistant manager Corey Anderson.