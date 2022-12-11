Longtime NBA player, coach Silas dies at 79

Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient.

As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.

“I always tried to remain positive," Silas said in 2013, “and I think it usually worked out."

Silas — who touched the game as a player, coach and president of the National Basketball Players Association — has died, his family announced Sunday. Silas, whose son, Stephen Silas, is coach of the Houston Rockets, was 79.

Silas' daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, told The New York Times that her father died Saturday night of cardiac arrest. The Boston Globe first reported Silas' death.

Silas began his career as a head coach with a three-year stint leading the then-San Diego Clippers starting in 1980. After spending more than a decade as an assistant, he returned to being a head coach and spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, the New Orleans Hornets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Bobcats.

He took four of those teams to the playoffs, winning exactly 400 games — 387 in the regular season, 13 more in the postseason.

Stephen Silas got into the NBA world when his father was coaching in Charlotte, starting as an advance scout and eventually serving as an assistant on his father's staff with the Hornets in 2000. It took Stephen Silas two decades to get a chance to be a head coach, that coming when Houston hired him in 2020.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mississippi State coach Leach hospitalized

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville.

Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles away from Mississippi State, the university said in a statement.

The school said it would have no further comment on Leach's condition, adding “that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football team by Mississippi State President Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. Late in the season, he acknowledged dealing with some unspecified health issues that were causing a persistent cough.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 South Carolina cruises

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored a season-high 20 points and No. 1 South Carolina, boosted by coach Dawn Staley's early substitutions, beat Liberty 88-39 on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (9-0) returned from a week-long break for exams.

Staley said she wasn't disappointed with starters Cooke, Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal, Victaria Saxton and Kierra Fletcher when she subbed them out in opening quarter. All but Fletcher were starters in the Gamecocks' run to the national title last season.

It was just a way, she explained, for her to evaluate the combination of Raven Johnson, Kamilla Cardoso, Laeticia Amihere, Talaysia Cooper and Bree Hall, part of her team's deep, talented roster.

• Diamond Johnson scored 14 points before a first-half injury and short-handed No. 8 North Carolina State pieced together enough offense combined with tenacious defense to defeat South Florida 65-57 on Sunday.

Jakia Brown-Turner had 13 points and Camille Hobby 10 for N.C. State (9-1), which played a home game for the first time in nearly a month.