Vicky Maes was Arizona’s head women’s tennis coach for nearly two decades, parting ways with the Wildcats after the ’17 season. She remains one of the two or three leading women’s tennis players in Arizona history, and was the 1996 Pac-10 Player of the year. Maes wasn’t out of coaching for long; after serving as interim coach for the New Mexico Lobos last season, Maes last week was promoted to full-time head coach. She coached UNM to a 12-9 record last spring.
We have a new head coach and she barely has to move! Vicky Maes, who went 12-9 last year as interim, is officially the seventh head women's tennis coach in program history! Previous to UNM, Vicky was Arizona's head coach for 17 years! #GoLobos https://t.co/FVs5a2pCmp pic.twitter.com/FO62eeJJg1— New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) August 2, 2019
… Cienega High School grad Nick Gonzales, selected by six media outlets as a first-team All-American last season at New Mexico State, continues to add to his superb 2019 accolades. When the Cap Code League regular season ended Thursday, Gonzales, a second baseman for the Cotuit Kettleers, led the league in hits, runs, doubles and triples and was second in batting average (.351) and RBI. Expect to see his name on the trophy when the Cape Cod League announces its 2019 MVP later this month. … What are the chances that former Arizona point guard Alex Barcello completes his basketball career with two productive seasons at BYU? After redshirting the 2019-20 season, Barcello will play for the Cougars when he is 22 and 23 years old in a conference with diminished talent and only one national power, Gonzaga. He has time to rebuild the confidence he lost sitting on Arizona’s bench, rediscover the touch that often had Sean Miller saying that Barcello was the team’s best shooter in practice, and play without looking over his shoulder, knowing that he was limited to two or three minutes at a time — and that if he made a mistake he would be back on the bench. Barcello visited Butler and Stanford before committing to Arizona in August 2016. After being bumped around at Arizona, let’s hope Barcello has a happy ending to his college career. …