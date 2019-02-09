It’s @Thebaumerphx’s last game covering Arizona hoops! Baum has worked as an @AP writer for 43 years! Really cool that McKale Center gave him a shoutout. pic.twitter.com/nrkPIICvAc— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 10, 2019
Bill Walton said goodbye to McKale Center for the season during his final Tucson broadcast of the year on Thursday.
On Saturday, longtime Associated Press writer Robert Baum stepped into McKale as a reporter for the last time. After 43 years of writing for AP in Arizona, Baum will retire after the basketball season.
Baum covered mostly Phoenix professional sports including the Diamondbacks, Suns, Cardinals, Mercury and Coyotes. In between the pros, he reported on UA and ASU basketball.
Since Baum has received numerous gifts on his final go-around.
Larry Fitzgerald stopped one of his press conferences to award Baum a custom No. 43 Cardinals jersey, the Diamondbacks named the press box at Chase Field in his honor, Deandre Ayton gave him a cased NBA ball, and McKale Center plastered his face on the video board.
Baum was even around before longtime UA coach Olson took over the program.