Halloween is today and All Saints’ Day tomorrow. Tonight the ghosts and goblins will be out and about getting out of town before the arrival of the saints tomorrow.
While you may see various goblins at your front door requesting a treat or else you may get a trick, you will probably not see any ghosts or goblins in the sky tonight.
Before you get busy with the goblins at your front door, take a look at the southwest sky at 6 p.m. If the conditions are good, you will find ever brilliant Venus 6 degrees above the horizon.
If you are really lucky, you may even see Mercury just below Venus and only 4 degrees above the horizon. Higher up in the southwest is the beautiful four-day-old crescent moon.
To the right (west) of the moon 5 degrees is bright Jupiter, and to the left (east) of the moon 16 degrees is Saturn.
As the sky darkens, Venus and Mercury will set, but you can show visiting ghosts and goblins the celestial lineup of the moon between Saturn on its left and Jupiter on its right.
This will be an extra treat for them, though I doubt it will let you avoid giving them the usual Halloween treats.
Tomorrow night the moon will be even closer to Saturn sitting between Saturn above and the “teapot” configuration of Sagittarius the Archer below, an extra treat for All Saints’ Day.