Even though we are getting toward the end of summer, now is a good time to see the “summer triangle” of Vega, Deneb, and Altair.
Astronomical twilight ends at 8:15 pm on Thursday, Aug. 30, and the moon does not rise until 9:34 p.m. At 8:30 p.m. Vega in Lyra the Lyre is nearly directly overhead. It is the fifth brightest star in the sky and always easily visible when it is up, and the skies are clear. Vega is 25 light years away with a large disk of gas and dust possibly containing planets.
Deneb in Cygnus the Swan lies 23 degrees to the north and east of Vega. Deneb is a bright star but dimmer than Vega and Altair. It lies so far away its distance is not yet precisely known, though the current best estimate is 1,425 light years. Even so, Deneb is the 19th brightest star in the sky. It is truly one of the most luminous stars in the Galaxy.
Altair in Aquila the Eagle lies 38 degrees directly south of Deneb. Altair rotates so fast it is shaped like an egg. It lies “only” 17 light years away. The stars of the Summer Triangle are blue or blue-white in color. They are not related to each other, just happening to lie close together from our point of view. They are ours to enjoy.