ADOPTED: Puka was adopted from Pima Animal Care Center and Marci and Robin were both adopted from Southern Arizona Greyhound rescue. 

Foster families are needed for 12 dogs at PACC recovering from distemper. If kept at the shelter they will have to be held in isolation with little human interaction because it can spread quickly in the shelter. They can go to homes with pets that have fully vaccinated dogs with healthy immune systems. Distemper does not infect cats, people, pockets pets like hamsters or birds. E-mail PACC.foster@pima.gov and use the subject line distemper dogs. 

One of the dogs at PACC needing a foster home while recovering from distemper.
One of the dogs at PACC needing a foster home while recovering from distemper.
ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

TEDD

ID No.: A626111.

Age: 1½ years.

Story: Tedd is an affectionate, goofy, playful, enthusiastic and energetic pup. This adorable guy would make a great running partner and a fun companion.

Fee: Tedd is a member of the Long Timers Club and has no adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.

ADOPTABLE AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

ABBY

ID No.: A635751.

Age: 8 years.

Story: Abby is a laid back, mellow explorer. She has spunk, but is also a gentle walker.

Fee: Abby is a member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. Just pay a $19 license fee to take her home.

ADOPTABLE AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

ELLARIA

ID No.: A631030.

Age: 8 years.

Story: Ellaria is a gorgeous, friendly girl who enjoys the easy things in life. She's gentle, easy to walk, minds well, and is a pleasure to spend time with. Ellaria spent time in a foster home and got along with the other dogs and cats.

Fee: She is a member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fe.

ADOPTABLE AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WEBSTER

ID No.: A642129.

Age: 8 years.

Story: Webster is a sweet and caring boy who enjoys everyone's company. Webster was a service dog for most of his life, but his owner recently passed away. He's a joy to have around, he leashes up nicely and is a gentle walker.

Fee: Webster is a member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. You’ll only have to pay a $19 license fee.

ADOPTABLE AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

KIWI

ID No.: A610361.

Age: 7 years.

Story: Kiwi has eyes that will stop you in your tracks. She is an affectionate and independent little lady. This beauty enjoys her naps, the company of others, and treats.

Fee: Kiwi is a member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee.

ADOPTABLE AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

PANDA (female) and LINCOLN (male)

ID No.: A618161 and A618200.

Age: 3 years and 2 years.

Panda and Lincoln are never far from each other. They are very treat-motivated and are great students in the clicker training program at PACC. They're social, always interested in some attention, but will leave a party when it's time for a nap.

Fee: Panda and Lincoln are members of the Long Timers Club and have no adoption fee.

ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

WA WA — DSH TABBY

Age: 3 years.

Story: Wa Wa is a gorgeous girl, she is affectionate, loving and chatty. Not only will she beg for attention, she’ll tell you all the gossip of the day, and snuggle with you while you scratch her in just the right spot. She prefers to keep her snuggles and attention to herself, and so isn’t fond of other cats.

Fee: $65.

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.

ROSE — TUXEDO

Age: 18 months.

Story: Rose is loving, affectionate, mellow and would really love to have a forever home. Rose is very playful, however, she didn’t take well to the other cats or dog in her foster family and needs to be the only pet in an indoor only household.

Fee: $40, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.

Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 207-4024.

BEAR — AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD/SHEPHERD MIX — AND TALLY — ROTTWEILER/HUSKY MIX

Age: Bear is 5 years old and Tally is 6 ½.

Story: Bear and Tally are a bonded pair, they are good with other animals, playful, active and super affectionate. Both are housebroken and non-destructive when left alone at home.

Fee: $150 for the pair.

Contact: RAD Rescue at (661)400-5151 or radrescueinc.org.

DUKE 

Age: 7 years.

Story: Duke came to us after he was turned in to the shelter along with his partner Bo after their owner died. It would be great if they could be adopted together, but not essential. Duke is still spry enough to jump over a 3 foot baby gate, but not a 5 foot wall (Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue requires a 5 foot wall or fence). His foster mom says Duke is a sweet boy who loves to be loved. He gets along well with other dogs and always has a wagging tail. He is a little stockier than a normal beagle — about as tall as a 15 inch beagle, just a little wider. To get an application for Duke, email adoption@soazbeaglerescue.com.

Fee: $175.

Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720, or soazbeaglerescue.com.

Meet: By appointment.

BO

Age: 3 years.

Story: Bo was turned in to a shelter when his owner died. He came with his partner Duke, and it would be wonderful if they could be adopted together, but not essential. Bo gets along great with other dogs. To get an application for Bo, email adoption@soazbeaglerescue.com

Fee: $225.

Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720, or soazbeaglerescue.com.

Meet: By appointment.

ZANDER — GREYHOUND

Age: 1 year.

Story: Zander is a big, happy, fuzzy, handsome goofball that loves people and playing with his toys. He gets along with his foster sibling hounds, walks well on his leash and will stay close by your side. Zander is still a puppy and needs some training but is learning quickly. He is a bit apprehensive of new places and things and would benefit having an older sibling to show him the ropes of doggy life.

Fee: $350.

Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org.

HAVI — BOXER/STAFFIE MIX

Age: 2 years.

Story: Havi is active, affectionate and smart. He loves playtime and belly rubs. Rescued from the road and still slender, Havi is curious, lively, and makes friends easily.

Fee: $85.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.

CHARLES — LONGHAIRED BLACK

Age: 7 years.

Story: Charles was left on the street after both his owners died, Charles found life to be pretty terrifying. As he is learning to trust again, Charles is one of the most loving guys in the world.

Fee: $45.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.

PEEP

ID No.: 860097

Age: 1 year.

Story: Peep loves to sit in a window perch and watch the birds. Her dream home would be quiet and relaxing.

Fee: $80.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

TOM

ID No.: 859311.

Age: 5 years.

Story: Tom is a smart boy who already knows sit. He would like a loving family that enjoys regular walks.

Fee: $80.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

