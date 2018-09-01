We got to sample some of the new foods at Arizona Stadium! — Sonoran Hot Dogs— Sir Veza’s, El Charro— On Deck Deli — Chicken and Waffles in a cone— The Sweet Dough Co. donuts— Watermelon @eegees pic.twitter.com/oBPopouGl0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 2, 2018
Saturday marked the first time beer and wine had been sold at a Wildcats game in Arizona Stadium. The UA also debuted a handful of new food vendors. We got to sample some of the bites: Eegee’s, chimichangas and nacho platters from El Charro and Sir Veza’s, sandwiches from the UA Student Union’s On Deck Deli, Sonoran hot dogs, Sweet Dough Company donuts and to top it all off, barbecue chicken tenders inside of a waffle cone.
The sweet and savory options add an interesting dynamic to the food menu. Did we mention there were Sonoran hot dogs?