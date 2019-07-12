UA coach Sean Miller held a friendly conversation Friday along the sidelines of Court 1 at the Riverview Park Activities Center with Lorenzo Romar, who stopped over as UA’s associate head coach in 2017-18 in between head coaching stints at Washington and Pepperdine.
They’ll enjoy a Thanksgiving “dinner” together later, under much more competitive circumstances next season.
The Wooden Legacy event bracketed Pepperdine and Arizona to face each other in its first round on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m., with the game scheduled to air on ESPN2. The Wildcats will then face either UCF or Penn the next day.
Arizona will finish Dec. 1 against a team from the other side of the bracket, which includes Providence, Long Beach State, Wake Forest or the College of Charleston.