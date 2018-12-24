Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland
Time: 6 p.m. MT
Watch: ABC, ESPN App
UA connection: Luke Walton, Miles Simon, Andre Iguodala, Steve Kerr and Bruce Fraser
How they've done: In year three with the Lakers, Walton and Simon are on pace to have their best season under the new era and that's mainly due to the addition of superstar LeBron James. Currently, the Lakers sit at fifth in the Western Conference standings and will receive a true test on the road for Christmas. The two-time defending champions in Golden State are a half-game back of the Denver Nuggets for first place in the west. Iguodala, the experienced veteran off the bench, has averaged 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.