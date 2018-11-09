History: Good and excellent ratings for the past five years but was placed on probation Oct. 24.
What the inspector saw: Ham, cheese, shredded beef, sour cream and salsa stored at unsafe temperatures; several foods had no use-by dates; no properly functioning food thermometer; dishes stored as clean were encrusted with food debris; refrigerator shelving had “hanging dried food debris capable of contaminating exposed food.”
Follow-up: Passed a Nov. 5 follow-up inspection.
Comments: Manager Ana Hernandez said problems have been corrected.