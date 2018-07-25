LOTTERY
Drawings for Wednesday, July 25
Pick 3
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
Fantasy 5
02-12-19-26-40
(two, twelve, nineteen, twenty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $586,000
The Pick
14-17-18-28-38-39
(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
02-18-41-44-64
Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(two, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Lottery information: 325-9141
Online: www.arizonalottery.com