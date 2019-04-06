History: Good and excellent scores for years until mid-2016. Since then, four of nine health inspections had negative findings, most recently a needs improvement rating Feb. 25 and a failed re-inspection March 6.
What the inspector saw: Cook did not wash hands before donning gloves to handle food; three hand-washing sinks did not have soap or paper towels; walls had areas of “black mold-like discoloration;” wiping cloths not properly sanitized.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection March 26.
Comments: Manager Dan Wong said problems have been rectified.