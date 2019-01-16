The versatile five-star forward from New Jersey picked the Ducks over Kansas, North Carolina State, Purdue and Seton Hall, but arrived as damaged goods. He suffered a knee injury during his senior season of high school, and while it hasn’t been made clear exactly what sort of injury it was, the fact was that King missed nearly 11 months of action.
And when he returned early last month, King still took a while to find himself.
“I don’t think people realize how hard it is,” Altman said. “You don’t play for nine months and we only got him (to practice for) two or three weeks before he played on the eighth of December, and there were a lot of minute restrictions for the first three weeks. He was rusty.”
But King is off to a monster start in Pac-12 play, averaging 19.3 points and 9.3 rebounds, surprising even Altman. He had a key role in Oregon’s 81-60 win over USC on Sunday, helping the Ducks shake off the UCLA loss by scoring 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting while collecting eight rebounds and six assists.
“I’m shocked really how quickly he’s come back,” Altman said. “Obviously, we needed it. He’s got good basketball savvy and he’s given us rebounding. He’s gotten in better shape and as he’s gotten in better shape, his rebounding has really picked up.”
What’s more: King could be even better. Altman said he wants King to put the ball on the floor more often and get to the line, and King is aiming for the same.
“I’m still not 100 percent,” King said in Eugene on Tuesday. “I’m close to being there. Getting to the rim and getting free throws up is a big part of my game.”