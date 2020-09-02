My father, Louis S. Means, was a navigator in the U.S. Air Corps. Late May 1943 after taking off from England, his plane was shot down over the North Sea. He was able to activate a parachute, landing in the coastal city of Cuxhaven, Germany. Due to a significant amount of shrapnel in his legs, he was brought to a local hospital. Subsequently, gangrene set in and his badly infected right leg required amputation. Next he was moved to a prisoner of war hospital in Obermassfeld where he was fitted with an artificial leg and was told “for you the war is over.” After five months Lucky Louie, his new nickname, was moved to a POW camp named Stalag Luft III. In February 1944 a “legal escape” otherwise called repatriation became a possibility. Along with 19 repatriates, he boarded a train headed for Lisbon, Portugal. The only news his family had received about him was that he was missing in action. Pictures taken at the Lisbon station appeared weeks later on the front page of the N.Y. Daily Mirror and the Los Angeles Times, with the headline “He can still smile - He's Coming Home;” and underneath, “Unidentified soldier, one leg missing, smiles happily as he disembarks from train in Lisbon, Portugal, for repatriation to the U.S. Via the Gripsholm, Swedish exchange liner.”
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!