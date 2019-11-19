Mike Swart remembers as a young boy hopping on his Huffy 10 speed and heading out on adventures with his friends.
Now 48, his love for cycling has never waned.
In 2013, Swart took his passion for cycling to the next level, giving up a lucrative career as a personal injury defense attorney to open HMS Bikes in Marana with his wife, Rachel Swart.
The shop, located at 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, specializes in selling bikes and full repairs.
“Cycling has been a passion of mine for a long time,” said Swart, who has called Marana home for 16 years. “I always wanted to own my own business and be my own boss. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Six years later and Swart has no regrets. He sells 15 to 20 bikes a month, at prices ranging from $500 to $6,000 apiece, and has built a reputation with cyclists living on Tucson’s northwest side.
Mike and Rachel met as undergraduates in California. He was attending San Jose State and she was at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Los Angeles. He later attended Northern Illinois University’s law school while Rachel went to medical school at Northwestern; she is now an oncologist.
Mike Swart said his wife enjoys cycling just as much as he does.
“Our schedules make it quite difficult, but we go out riding together at least once a week,” he said.
The only one in the family who doesn’t love cycling: their son Andrew, who is studying business marketing at Northern Arizona University.
“He doesn’t really enjoy riding,” Swart said with a chuckle. “It’s really just my wife and me.”
HMS Bikes has become a go-to spot for cyclists, which was no easy feat.
Not only did Swart have to learn the ins and outs of being a businessman, he also had to battle the perception that bike shops don’t cater to their customers.
“Unfortunately, there’s a reputation that bike shops have that customer service isn’t the best,” he said.
HMS bikes has built its reputation as a staple in the cycling world by focusing on treating their customers right.
For new cyclists interested in participating in El Tour de Tucson, Swart recommends exploring the different length of rides the event offers.
“If someone is intimidated by the 100-mile ride, there’s actually a 25-mile ride so you can still experience the event,” said Swart, who is still a licensed attorney although he hasn’t practiced law since opening the shop.
This year, instead of participating, Swart will be setting up a booth at the start line of the 25-mile ride. There HMS Bikes will be providing repair kits, nutrition and good vibes.
“I haven’t regretted opening the shop since I’ve done it,” Swart said.