My name is Lovebug but recently I was having trouble living up to my name. After being with my family... View on PetFinder
Lovebug
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Residents and researchers are learning a lot as they follow a GPS-collared bobcat and her kittens through a gated community on the west side of Tucson.
New journal papers reveal how close a University of Arizona-led space mission came to sinking into the unexpectedly soft surface of the asteroid Bennu in 2020.
Looking for somewhere new to try this summer break? Here are 8 new restaurants — from handmade ice cream to no-frills hibachi — that opened in the Tucson area in spring 2022.
For Star subscribers: Southern New Hampshire University said its employees preferred to remain remote, rendering the office in downtown Tucson unnecessary.
For Star subscribers: After closing for good last month, the former Tucson Greyhound Park has sold for $9 million.
For Star subscribers: Our longtime columnist checks in with news on what's ahead for USC and UCLA once they leave the Pac-12, why the Bulls are so high on Dalen Terry and the death of UA's No. 1 basketball fan.
Henry Barajas now authors Gil Thorp, which beginning Monday appears in the Star's Sports section.
For Star subscribers: Farmers along the river in Southern Arizona and Southern California are bracing for water cuts next year they say could lead to lost crop production, major economic dislocation and, possibly, food shortages.
The Tucson City Council approved a new special exception process allowing utilities to avoid undergrounding transmission lines in certain conditions.
Dr. Justin Schultz Cetas, killed Wednesday when police say his motorcycle collided with a tow truck, was neurosurgery chair at the University of Arizona.