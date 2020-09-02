Loyd and Earl W. Callaway

The Callaway brothers, Loyd and Earl, both graduated as bomber pilots from the Army Air Corps. Both graduated at Moody Field, Georgia, and returned to Laredo Field where they were stationed. Both received the wings of a bomber pilot which was presented at their respective graduations. My Uncle Loyd was sent to the Pacific where he participated in bombing missions against the Japanese and was decorated with the Air Medal. My father, Earl W. Callaway, was assigned to Harlingen Army Air Field in Harlingen, Texas, where he trained bomber pilots. In 1945, Commander Kenney summed up their courage: "Theirs is a very real and very tangible contribution to victory and to peace. Young Americans with such courage and resourcefulness are fighting our country's battle as are the sons of other American mothers." My father, Earl Callaway, moved to Tucson with his wife and four children in 1960. My dad and uncle are both gone now, and to quote the poem "High Flight" they "have slipped the surly bonds of earth and dance the skies on laughter-silvered wings..."
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
