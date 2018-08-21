2017 record: 9-4, 6-2 SEC
Coach: Ed Orgeron (third year)
Sked or alive? The Tigers might have the toughest schedule in the SEC. Their road games include Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M. From Oct. 13-Nov. 3, Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama come to Death Valley. Oh, and LSU opens the season against Miami in Arlington, Texas.
Why they’re here: Based on talent alone – including budding-star CB Greedy Williams – the Tigers belong in the top 15. But Orgeron has yet to prove he can put it all together as a head coach. Stability and production at quarterback – which LSU seldom seems to have – would help. Is Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow the answer?