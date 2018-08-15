A three-year starter at quarterback, Meza was a two-time All-Southern Arizona honorable mention selection. He finished sixth in passing in Southern Arizona as a senior in 2007 with 80 completions for 1,372 yards and eight touchdowns, including a career-high 339 yards and three scores in a 41-28 loss to Douglas. The 5-foot, 10-inch, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback provided depth at Pima College. He saw action in the final game as a redshirt sophomore, finishing 6 for 9 for 41 yards and a touchdown.