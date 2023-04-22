Luisa is the sweetest little girl you'll ever meet. She loves wet food and cuddles. She enjoys mice toys and... View on PetFinder
Luisa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Pima County Fair kicks off Thursday, April 20, for an 11-day run featuring funky foods, rides that will thrill and fun for the whol…
The tax preparer, who is also awaiting trial on separate drug smuggling charges, is accused of inflating tax returns he prepared for immigrant…
For Star subscribers: Seventy-one homes starting at $259,990 are planned for the property that once housed a Tucson school, less than the aver…
Stacy Redondo-Santa Cruz lived a full life — as a mother of three, a teacher, a coach and a former softball player at Arizona and Cholla High …
Four men have been arrested in the killing of Malik Brooks, 24, whose body was found April 2, near Rose Canyon Lake