Luncheon benefits UA Arthritis Center

The University of Arizona Arthritis Center (UAAC) will bring home a bit of March Madness this fall with The 2021 UAAC ‘Bear Down Celebration’ headlining UArizona Head Women’s Basketball Coach Adia Barnes and Vice President for Athletics Dave Heeke.
The one-of-a-kind event, which benefits UAAC research, outreach and education efforts, will feature a livestream and limited live studio audience presentation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.
“We’re extremely grateful for our continued partnership with UA Athletics and especially to have Adia Barnes and Dave Heeke at our signature fund-raising event. Adia is such an amazing coach and role model for our student athletes, students in general and the women in our community,” said UAAC Director Dr. C. Kent Kwoh, M.D.
Barnes and Heeke are the latest in a long line of UA Athletic A-Listers who have supported the center since Lute Olson first championed the cause in 1983; the partnership has raised nearly $2 million for the center over the last four decades.
The annual fundraiser is highly anticipated by Wildcat fans and UAAC supporters alike, according to Nina Trasoff, a former council member for the city of Tucson who has been a member of the UAAC board of directors for eight years.
“UA Athletics have stepped up and been part of Bear Down fundraisers for so long in support of this amazing research facility at UA. It is profound that they recognize the linkage between athletics and arthritis and are using their popularity to support the Arthritis Center,” said Trasoff.
As a four-year season ticket holder for UArizona Women’s Basketball, Trasoff relishes the opportunity for an inside look into the team’s meteoric rise and its first appearance in The Big Dance.
“I am beyond thrilled about Adia Barnes as a special guest this year. I have such admiration for her on virtually every level. . . she is astounding. The way she deals with the young women on her team and her staff, placing an emphasis not only on excellence in athletics but also academics, community service and sense of family and team: I think that is the core of her success,” said Trasoff.
She likens that same sense of caring, cooperation and teamwork to the success of the UAAC.
“We are so lucky to have a resource like the Arthritis Center in this community, not only in terms of treatment and care but also the fact that they are a Center of Excellence that provides such depth and uniqueness of research and education with focus on patients,” said Trasoff.
The UAAC was established in 1985 by the Arizona Board of Regents as one of the first four Centers of Excellence. It remains the only multidisciplinary center in Arizona dedicated to the research and training of medical students, residents and fellows in rheumatology. It is also the only center of its kind in the Southwestern states offering bench-to bedside research and specialized care in orthopedic surgery, geriatrics, immunology, medical imaging, pharmacology, psychoneuroimmunobiology, integrative medicine, epidemiology, public health, exercise physiology, nutritional sciences, podiatry and biomechanics.
Kwoh said that amazing new recruits continue to facilitate exciting research, including studies by Dr. Kristen Renner, a biomechanist who is utilizing the UAAC motion laboratory to assist with the analysis of sport-specific movements and activities of daily living to prevent injury and promote recovery from injury and arthritis. Other innovative research involves invasive treatments for carpal tunnel syndrome by Dr. Zong-Ming Li, Associate Director of the UAAC and Director of Research in Orthopedic Surgery.
“Dr. Li and I are also collaborating to better understand the layered biomechanics that may cause hand osteoarthritis, a very understudied area,” said Kwoh.
Kwoh is excited for the opportunity to promote such research — and to boost awareness about UAAC’s growing outreach and education programs — through events such as the combination live/livestream ‘Bear Down Celebration.’
“With the pandemic, we have gained experience in successfully hosting live-stream events, and this has allowed us to greatly increase the outreach of our Living Healthy with Arthritis community education programs and Living Healthy with Arthritis Active programs. Many of our attendees enjoy being able to participate in our programs from the comfort of their homes,” Kwoh said.
