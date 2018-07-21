One guy who had a better summer league appearance than Ayton was Joe McLean, an important part of Lute Olson’s Arizona teams of the mid-1990s. The NBA asked McLean to speak to the summer league rookies and other hopefuls on topics of leadership, mental toughness, health and wealth. McLean played four years of professional basketball in Europe after leaving Arizona in 1996. He has since advised NBA, NFL, MLB, NASCAR and PGA Tour pros as managing partner of Intersect, a company near his Bay Area home.