When Los Angeles native Brandon Williams was asked during a news conference Wednesday about going home to play this weekend, he quickly pivoted.
“It’s a business trip and we’re trying to get a road sweep,” he said.
He’s been well-trained, it appears. That’s the sort of mentality Williams and fellow Southern Californians Ira Lee and Devonaire Doutrive may need to survive in what has historically been a difficult trip of mixing work and pleasure for a team that usually has several Californians on the roster.
It’s been a trend for decades.
“Going to L.A. is a big trip for our players but especially the players who are from L.A.,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “I can remember coach (Lute) Olson talking to me a lot about that when I first got here, how going to play the L.A. schools with players who are from Los Angeles, how important it is that they’re focused and how big of a game, how big of a trip it is for them.
“There are times we’ve handled it well. There are times when we’ve handled it not as well. … But Brandon Williams, Ira, Devonaire, those guys are great kids. They want to do things the right way and I think their intent will be pure.”