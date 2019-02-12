Miller said Tuesday that forward Ryan Luther broke his finger against Iowa State in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 19 despite initially calling it a minor injury to his non-shooting hand.
Luther played through his injury, though he was a combined 0 for 5 from the field against Gonzaga and Auburn in Arizona’s final two Maui games. He wore tape to protect the broken finger but has played in all 24 games this season.
“He played through the injury really from the time that it happened all the way to the end,” Miller said. “I don’t think he missed a day of practice but he was limited in what he had to do.”