Forward Ryan Luther was battling a minor injury to his nonshooting hand when he was scoreless against Gonzaga and Auburn last week in Maui, Miller said.
However, Miller said Luther is practicing this week and is edging “closer to 100 percent” every day.
Luther hurt his hand against Iowa State last Monday, Miller said. Luther went a combined 0 for 5 against Gonzaga and Auburn while averaging 5.5 rebounds in those two games.
“We were fortunate that he had the resolve and toughness to play in the next two games,” Miller said. “That certainly affected his aggressiveness and rightfully so. The fact that he played is a testament to his unselfishness and the type of kid he his.”
Miller revealed the injury when asked how UA coaches can get Luther more involved. The Pitt transfer also only shot twice against UTEP on Nov. 14 at McKale Center.
Miller later added that the “challenge for us as a coaching staff is to get the very best out of our players. … (It’s to) make sure we get a balance of throwing him the ball more. He’s not somebody who’s going to call upon himself to do that. He’s going to have to do that with our help.”