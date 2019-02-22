Getting a sense for an athlete’s personality can be difficult when he’s sitting at a postgame interview podium.
But Arizona forward Ryan Luther may have given himself away Thursday when he described his shot-fake-drive-and-dunk during Arizona’s 76-51 win over Cal on Thursday.
“The guy just flew by me,” Luther said of Golden Bears defender Matt Bradley, “so I was able to put it on the floor and, you know, score it.”
Score it. OK.
But it was arguably more than that, no matter how understated Luther’s words were.
Just like Luther’s 3-point shots are, too.
Those are the lifeblood to what the Arizona Wildcats’ offense has become late this season, especially without guard Brandon Williams on the floor.
Just a 33.3 percent 3-point shooter until Williams went out with a knee injury after the Wildcats lost at UCLA on Jan. 26, Luther responded by hitting 5 of 8 from long range on Jan. 31 at ASU to help take the Sun Devils to overtime.
He disappeared from the perimeter a week later against Washington, taking just three 3s and missing all of them in the Wildcats’ 67-60 loss.
This was not something UA coach Sean Miller believed the Wildcats could afford.
“You know, I think we had our epiphany moment with Ryan against Washington,” Miller said. “He’s unselfish to a fault. He’s such a great kid off the court. That’s awesome.
“But on the court, his greatest weapon is his ability to shoot it on a team that doesn’t shoot well. So when he gives up open 3s and makes one more pass to a player that has a worse percentage than him, it’s actually really selfish.”
Miller said once he framed it like that, he and Luther went through the numbers and spoke about Luther’s responsibility to take every open shot he can get.
“And if he goes 0 for 10, those are 10 really good shots for Arizona,” Miller said.
Since then, Luther’s shots taken — and made — from 3-point range have both dramatically climbed. He’s averaged eight 3-point attempts in the Wildcats’ past four games, making half of his 32 total shots from long distance during that span.
Luther is now shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range, making him the Wildcats’ best 3-point percentage shooter. Dylan Smith has made one more, a team-high 40, while shooting 36.7 percent from 3.
On a team that still has the worst two-point shooting in Pac-12 games, hitting just 44.1 percent from within the arc, Luther’s 3s have been critical.
Though of course, Luther wouldn’t quite frame it like that.
Luther said after the Cal game that everyone is having to contribute more without Williams around. Though he did answer affirmatively when asked if he felt the team needs him to shoot more than ever.
“Yeah, I mean, if I’m open, it’s a good shot for my team,” Luther said. “I step in with confidence and shoot it.”