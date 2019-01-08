Ryan Luther on his only season with Arizona and adjusting to his role: pic.twitter.com/38sNXl7upT— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 7, 2019
When Ryan Luther played his last game for Pitt just over a year ago, he was averaging a double-double and leading the Panthers in scoring (12.7 points) and rebounding (10.1).
Over 14 games at Arizona, Luther is averaging 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while averaging the sixth-most minutes on the team.
But Luther spoke positively this week about his experience so far at UA despite a finger injury and moving from the starting lineup to the bench in late November.
“It’s been awesome so far,” Luther said. “I’d just say probably everything I expected, maybe even more so, with a great group of guys and coaches and school in general. I love every part of it so far.
“I don’t really get too concerned about starting or not. I know either way I’m going to have a chance to impact the game and help my team win. So I’m just trying to have a good mind-set and contribute in any way that I can.”