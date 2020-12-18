Lysette Davi's passion is connecting students to the Tucson community to create social change. In her current position as Assistant Director of Student Engagement at the Honors College, Lysette works toward addressing social issues including homelessness, immigration, poverty and public health. She has created numerous programs for students to learn and practice cultural humility. Lysette is from California, but considers Tucson home. She earned her BA in Political Science from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. She served in the U.S. Peace Corps in the Philippines. She completed her MA and her PhD in October 2020 from the University of Arizona. Her research focuses on transnational education, online learning and cultural humility. Lysette is currently an HSI Fellow. Lysette has previously been awarded the University of Arizona's Centennial Achievement Award, The Lexie Kamerman Dedication to Social Justice Award and is an Erasmus Circle Scholar.
