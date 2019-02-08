History: Good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years, but the bar was cited and placed on probation Dec. 20 for operating an unlicensed kitchen. It also failed two follow-up inspections on Dec. 31 and Jan. 10.
What the inspector saw: Rodent droppings in unapproved food prep areas; large holes in walls contributing to pest problem; hand-washing sink not accessible; equipment- washing sink directly connected to sewer posing risk of contamination; though not licensed for food service, the bar’s menu advertised items such chicken fingers, cheese steaks, and french fries for sale.
Follow up: Passed a third follow-up inspection on Jan. 22.
Comments: Declined to comment.