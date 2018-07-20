History: Good and excellent ratings for more than 10 years until a June 4 “needs improvement” rating and a failed inspection on June 20.
What the inspector saw: Missing ceiling tile over food preparation area created risk of contamination; manager not certified in food protection management; employee drink in food preparation area; kitchen lacked required three-compartment sink with separate sections for washing, rinsing and sanitizing equipment.
Follow-up: The sink issue remains unresolved but the health department is working with the owner to address.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.